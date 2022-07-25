Video captures fireball in Texas sky

Either a very bright meteor or possibly a piece of space junk burned up and could be seen over much of Texas Sunday night.

There were several reports on social media from people seeing the fireball in North Texas all the way down to Houston.

Armando Pena Junior captured video of it around 10:30 p.m. in Hutto, north of Austin. Another person reported it shook a house south of Austin.

The object was either part of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower that peaks this week or space junk, like part of an old satellite, falling back to Earth.

