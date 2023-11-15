Video captures man shooting & killing family's dog in San Marcos

article

The San Marcos Police Department says a 68-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a family's dog.

Police say the incident happened in the Victory Gardens neighborhood on November 13.

In a social media post, police say a family called to report that a neighbor had shot and killed their dog.

Officers obtained surveillance video that officials say show Andrew Kennedy walking with a weapon and shooting the dog.

Other evidence was collected that connected Kennedy to the shooting.

Police say a necropsy found that the dog was shot with a pellet gun.

Kennedy was arrested and now faces a charge of cruelty to nonlivestock animals which is a third-degree felony.