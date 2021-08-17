Video: DC gunman opens fire in broad daylight in Southeast
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man in broad daylight in a Southeast neighborhood on Monday.
The surveillance video shows the suspect pacing around a vehicle in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast.
The video also shows the man using the vehicle for cover as he fires a handgun at a victim off-camera.
Police responded to the scene around 2 p.m.
The victim reportedly arrived at a nearby hospital seeking treatment.
They say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.