Video: Florida deputy breaks door window to help dog escape house fire

A deputy who responded to a fire at a Central Florida home helped a dog escape the flames and get reunited with its family, law enforcement said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy responded to a fire at a home on Princess Dolores Drive on Sunday. The home was said to be fully engulfed in flames.

They said that while there, the deputy heard scratching from behind the front door. The deputy broke the door, allowing a dog to escape the home.

There were no serious injuries reported by the Sheriff's Office.

The homeowners were said to be away from the home at the time of the fire but relieved to have been reunited with the dog.

"The men and women of the FCSO believe it is an honor to serve and protect every member of this community, even our four-legged ones," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. "Great job Deputy Jekovich!"

