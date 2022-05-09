Video shows San Antonio homicide suspect vehicle, police ask for help

Homicide detectives with the San Antonio Police Department have released a video and are asking the public for help identifying the suspect vehicle and the individuals in the video. The video has is related to a January 9, 2022 murder.

The vehicle police are asking for help identifying is the four-door white vehicle at the top of the video. Police believe the individuals may have information in the January 9 death of Quinton Smith who was shot in the 3000 block of West Avenue.

KSAT says Smith was leaving a hookah lounge when he was shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle, or the individuals in the video, can call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or (210) 224-7867. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in this murder.