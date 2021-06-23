VIDEO: Texas State Aquarium cares for stranded young dolphin

A stranded young dolphin is being nursed back to health by the Texas State Aquarium.

A male bottlenose dolphin calf was admitted to the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi on June 18 after being found stranded north of Goose Island State Park.

The aquarium said the calf, which weighs approximately 100 pounds and is 5.5 feet long, was recovered by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

The calf had injuries consistent with malnutrition and evidence of pneumonia, Texas State Aquarium said.

The aquarium said the calf was receiving 24-hour critical care with feeds every three hours. (Credit: Texas State Aquarium via Storyful)

A video clip released by the aquarium shows staff feeding the calf in a pool.

The aquarium said further blood work and other diagnostic tests will help to determine further treatment options. ((Credit: Texas State Aquarium via Storyful))

"At this time, our efforts are focused on correcting this young dolphin’s dehydration and malnutrition. In addition, he has been started on antibiotics due to evidence of pneumonia, something that stranded marine mammals are predisposed to," said Dr. Carrie Ullmer, Texas State Aquarium’s Head Veterinarian. "So far, we are seeing some improvement in blood values which is encouraging."

The aquarium said that while they remained hopeful for the dolphin’s future, there were no plans yet for its release or transfer to another facility.

"This is another collaboration of partners to manage the care of this dolphin calf who was able to receive immediate care after being rescued," comments Texas State Aquarium Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Jesse Gilbert. "At this point, our Rescue Team is optimistic for a successful recovery."

