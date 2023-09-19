VIDEO: Black bear spotted at Disney World's Magic Kingdom released into Florida national forest

An adult female black bear who found her way into a tree near Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Monday has been released into the Ocala National Forest, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The FWC shared video on Tuesday of the bear's release Monday night in the Ocala National Forest in Marion County. The national forest is about 90 minutes north of Walt Disney World Resort.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An adult bear was released near the Ocala National Forest Monday night after being captured hours earlier near Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. (Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission)

The 10-second video showed two FWC employees tapping on the side of the enclosure used to haul the black bear, as the bear walks out onto a grassy area. The bear sniffs for a moment while the enclosure door slams shut, which startles the bear to run off. Watch the video in the player above.

"Good bear. Good bear. Go! Go! Go!" someone can be heard saying in the video.

The bear was first reported early Monday shortly after Magic Kingdom opened for the day. Several areas within Magic Kingdom – Liberty Square, Adventureland, and Frontierland – were closed for a few hours to guests, while officials presumably figured out where the bear was and how to capture it.

All those areas eventually reopened to guests, as well as the rides and attractions locations there.

Monday afternoon, the FWC confirmed that the bear had been "safely captured." A spokesperson told FOX 35 on Tuesday that the bear was "doing well."