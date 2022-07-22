Austin's Walnut Creek Pool opens July 23

Attention swimmers, Walnut Creek Pool will open Saturday, July 23.

The pool at 12138 North Lamar Blvd. will open daily from noon until 7 p.m. except for Thursdays when it will be closed.

This schedule will be in place through August 13. Pool hours on Sunday, August 14 will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department currently has 578 lifeguards ready-to-work. The Department continues to hire and train lifeguards to operate summer pools.

Pay ranges from $16 to $19 an hour depending on experience and certifications. Staff get bonuses, paid sick leave, a free bus pass, and flexible scheduling. Information on becoming a lifeguard is available at lifeguardaustin.com .

For a complete listing of pool schedules, visit austintexas.gov/pools.