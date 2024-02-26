Naked man randomly kills veteran in South Austin: police

Austin police said a naked man randomly killed an Army veteran in South Austin earlier this month.

The 41-year-old suspect is in jail and charged with first degree murder.

"I want people to remember that he was a kind soul. He was always there to help the underdog. He was there to help anyone at any time. Day or night. If you called, he was there," Warnero Young’s friend Stephanie Carrillo said.

Warnero Young was shot and killed in a South Austin motel parking lot.

Carrillo described Warnero Young as a veteran, gamer, introvert, and goofball.

"Once you got him out of his shell, he just liked to joke around and make people laugh," Carrillo said.

She said he was known for helping others and that’s what he was doing when he was killed.

"He was helping a friend move."

Carrillo said Warnero was meeting them at the Super 8 in South Austin. Court records revealed officers were there. They had been alerted about someone being in trouble and there were people with guns. The arrest affidavit said the officers watched as Young walked up the stairs and a naked man shot him dead.

"He's military trained. He's combat trained. He's a survivalist, so to hear that this is what happened is very shocking for us and the only explanation is he was completely caught off guard," Carrillo said.

The man accused of pulling the trigger is 41-year-old Rahsaan Dobbins. Records said he told police he never saw Young with a gun and didn’t even know who he was.

"He took our friend. He took a father from his little girl. He was the father figure for our siblings. He was a protector of his family. So, he's missed by a lot of people," Carrillo said.

41-year-old Rahsaan Dobbins

Dobbins was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

"I hope you spend the rest of your life knowing that you took a great man from us, that you took someone that many people loved, and we're not just going to forget about him just because you made a bad decision," Carrillo said.

Dobbins is being held in the Travis County jail on $750,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created. If you would like to help out, click here.