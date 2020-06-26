Warrant issued for WilCo felon who shot deer out of season

Williamson County Game Wardens have issued a warrant for a local felon.

WilCo wardens originally got an initial complaint of a felon in possession of firearms and taking a deer in a closed season and were able to obtain a search warrant for a local residence.

Wardens from Travis County, Bell County, and Milam County helped execute the search and secured the house. During the search, wardens located a .410 shotgun with 15 boxes of ammo, meth, three deer antlers, and deer meat in the freezer. A white-tailed deer carcass was also dug up in the backyard of the home.

Wardens received information about the suspect's possible location alongside a description of the suspect's girlfriend's vehicle. Warden's were able to intercept the vehicle and conducted a field interview.

Wardens say the girlfriend confessed that she had dropped her boyfriend off nearby and that he had recently shot a white-tailed deer and a feral hog.

The Williamson County warden obtained a felony arrest warrant for the suspect and the case is still under investigation.