Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Florida paddleboarder captures magical moment as manatee creates rainbow greeting

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:16PM
Viral
Fox TV Stations

'Greeted with a rainbow': Paddleboarder has colorful encounter with manatee

A manatee greeted a paddleboarder in colorful style in Florida recently, swimming to the surface to spray some water at just the right angle for it to make a rainbow. (Credit: Leti Trejo via Storyful)

OCALA, Fla. - A paddleboarder in Florida came across a manatee, and it was nothing short of magical and colorful. 

Leti Trejo was spending a day with her husband in Ocala when they spotted the creature. 

Video showed the manatee swimming at the surface to spray some water. 

RELATED: Watch: Kitten rescued after getting stuck in car dashboard trying to escape new owner

It sprayed water at just the right angle to make a rainbow. 

"To my surprise, he greeted me with a rainbow," Trejo said.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 