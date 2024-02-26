Water pipeline project in Leander underway

The City of Leander said their Brushy Creek Treatment Plant is now closed for repairs.

The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority Water Treatment Plant was shut down on Monday, Feb. 26. It is the City of Leander's primary source of potable water.

Contractors are replacing more than 1,000 feet of submerged pipeline. This means the city is now running on less than half of its normal treatment capacity.

Leander water customers are urged to turn off their irrigation systems.

The city is currently under phase four water conservation measures during the pipeline's replacement.

The project is expected to wrap up in early April.