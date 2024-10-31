Woman arrested for giving drugs to her child during visitation at juvenile detention facility

A woman was arrested for allegedly bringing illegal drugs to her child who was incarcerated at a Texas juvenile facility.

37-year-old Sabrina Martinez has been charged with second-degree felony delivery of a controlled substance to a child and third-degree felony possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

She faces two to 20 years in prison and an up to $10,000 fine for the first offense and two to ten years in prison and another up to $10,000 fine for the second one. She has been booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Sabrina Martinez

The charges stem from a July investigation by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility (MCSJCF), in Mart, Texas, which is about 22 miles east of Waco.

Martinez, who is the mother of a child in TJJD custody, allegedly had concealed illegal drug contraband and provided it to the child during visitation.

This case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Unit.