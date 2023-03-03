WCRAS invites public to foster dogs for 'Spring Fling' weekend

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is inviting the public to have a "spring fling" by fostering a dog for the weekend.

Families can foster a medium-to-large adult dog for the weekend and then decide to either bring the animal back or make them a permanent member of the family.

Families can start now on the process by previewing the adoptable dogs online. Then, starting Friday, March 3, the community can meet the available dogs that they’re interested in and spring into action by fostering for the weekend, says the shelter.

After spending the weekend together, if the spring fling turns into a long-term commitment, WCRAS says it can turn into an adoption. Families will need to let WCRAS know of their decision by 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

The Spring Fling is an extension of the WCRAS Foster Program, a lifesaving program that focuses its efforts on saving the lives of the shelter animals by finding them temporary placement in loving homes.

The shelter is always in need of foster homes for kittens, puppies, and medium-to-large dogs. Each medium-to-large adult dog eligible to have a Spring Fling will be seven months and older, current on age-appropriate vaccinations, heartworm tested, and microchipped.

To preview the adoptable dogs and cats, click here.