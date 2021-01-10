WCSO looking for associate of missing Georgetown woman Rachel Cooke

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a person they believe is connected to a Georgetown woman who has been missing for nearly two decades.

Rachel Cooke went missing on January 10, 2002, in Georgetown. She was visiting her parents' home in Georgetown while on winter break from San Diego Mesa College. Authorities believe Cooke left the house around 9:30 a.m. for a run. She never returned.

She was last seen walking towards her house from approximately 200 yards away.

WCSO says that after investigating over 2,000 tips and eliminating numerous individuals suspected to be involved with her disappearance, they are looking for a subject that was living in the Georgetown area in 2002 and has traveled to multiple cities throughout the state of Texas.

The subject is known to have been an associate of Rachel’s while she was in the Georgetown area. The subject is also known to be involved in the cattle/horse industry. WCSO says it believes this person may have mentioned to an acquaintance the details pertaining to the disappearance of Rachel, likely speaking of the incident in the third person and distancing himself from any actual involvement.

"The Cooke family have gone nineteen years without closure, and it’s WCSO’s goal to bring Rachel back to her family and give them the peace they deserve," said WCSO in a release.

Around the time Cooke disappeared she was 5'3" tall and weighed around 115 Lbs. She has blue/hazel eyes with blonde hair and has two heart-shaped cherry tattoos on her left foot. She also has multiple ear piercings as well as a navel piercing.

WCSO, in conjunction with the FBI, is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Rachel Louise Cooke. If anyone has any information concerning Rachel or the person of interest, please call 512-948-2911 or the COLD CASE TIP LINE at 512-943-5204.

All tips will remain confidential and can be anonymous by submitting the tip online at tips.fbi.gov or coldcasetips@wilco.org.

