West Anderson Lane renamed “Wes Anderson Lane” in honor of the filmmaker

West Anderson Lane is now "Wes Anderson Lane."

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and the City of Austin changed the street name to honor the celebrated filmmaker and native Texan. The name change will remain for the month of November.

"Honoring the mighty who have been forged in and by Austin has always been an important role of our city's leader," said Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman Tim League. "We are proud that Mayor Steve Adler has bestowed this incredible honor on Wes Anderson, a true titan of cinema. The accolade is well deserved."

Wes Anderson said he "always saw it as my street already," from his days living in Austin, but said he appreciates seeing the name officially changed.

The cinema company also announced it is planning on holding an Instagram photo sweepstakes to find the ultimate Wes Anderson fan. Participants are encouraged to submit photos of their pets dressed as their favorite Wes Anderson character and tag #WesAndersonLane to enter to win "a once-in-a-lifetime printing experience with a cast member from the film."

The grand prize winner will be flown to New York to attend a screening of The French Dispatch and meet a special guest in The Press Room at the new Alamo Drafthouse Manhattan location. Together they will hand-crank the theater’s 1938 Vandercook Letterpress to create an edition of The French Dispatch magazine from the film, according to a press release.

