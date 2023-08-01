More positive West Nile samples found in Cedar Park, Brushy Creek

The 10th and 11th positive West Nile virus mosquito samples have been collected in Cedar Park and the Brushy Creek MUD.

While there are no human cases in Williamson County, there have been five human cases in Texas so far this year.

This round of positive samples was collected from trap sites near Cat Hollow Park (Liberty Walk Dr/ O’Connor Dr) and Milburn Park on July 27.

The goal of the testing program is to provide an early warning for residents to take precautions when there is a high incidence of West Nile virus in the area to prevent a human infection.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

Steps to reduce risk of West Nile virus:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water with that can’t be drained with larvicides,

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent, and

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website at www.wcchd.org or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website at txwestnile.org.