West Nile: Annual mosquito trapping season starts in Williamson County

The Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) has started its annual mosquito trapping season and testing for West Nile virus.

Annual trapping season begins

What we know:

From May to November, public health officials will be collecting mosquitoes from traps in various locations throughout Georgetown and sending them to the Texas Department of State Health Services to be tested.

Information gathered can guide appropriate mosquito control interventions to safeguard communities against the threat of mosquito-borne diseases, says WCCHD.

Last year's numbers

By the numbers:

WCCHD reported four human cases and a record-high 75 positive mosquito samples in 2024 throughout the county.

Residents can follow mosquito surveillance activities on the WCCHD’s Mosquito Surveillance Dashboard , such as positive samples and mosquito control areas.

What you can do:

The most important way to prevent West Nile virus is to reduce the number of mosquitoes where people live, work, and play.

As part of its Fight the Bite campaign, WCCHD recommends:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, clogged gutters, irrigation valve boxes, water meter boxes, and any drainage inlets

Defend yourself by using an EPA-registered insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

Treating standing water with EPA-approved larvicides available for retail purchase

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the DSHS West Nile website.