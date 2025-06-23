What does veto mean?

The Brief Texas Governor Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3, a THC ban, and has put it on the agenda for an upcoming special session. The Texas Governor can reject entire bills or specific spending items within a budget (line-item veto). Lawmakers can override a gubernatorial veto with a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott made news by vetoing Senate Bill 3, which bans THC products in Texas, late Sunday night.

The veto power is the constitutional power of the governor to reject a bill approved by the Texas Legislature, preventing it from becoming law. Veto means "I forbid" in Latin.

What is a veto?

When the Texas Legislature passes a bill (a proposed law), it goes to the Governor. If the Governor says "No" (vetoes it), the bill doesn't become a law.

The Texas Governor's veto power is similar to the U.S. President's. But the Texas Governor can also say "No" to specific spending items within a budget bill. This is called a line-item veto. The Governor can cross off just one or two items instead of denying or approving the whole bill.

Where does this power come from?

It's written in the Texas Constitution. This rule has been in place since 1876.

How does it work?

If the Legislature is still meeting, the Governor sends the bill back with reasons why it won't be approved. Lawmakers can then try to change the bill or vote again.

If the Legislature has finished its work for the year, the Governor has 20 days to file their "No" with the Secretary of State and announce it publicly. Unlike the U.S. President, the Texas Governor can't just ignore a bill to kill it; they have to actively veto it, or it becomes law automatically.

Can lawmakers overrule the Governor?

If two-thirds of the lawmakers in both the House and the Senate agree, they can override the Governor's veto, and the bill will become law anyway. This vote is always recorded, so everyone knows how each lawmaker voted.

Time limits:

During the session: The Governor usually has 10 days (not counting Sundays) to veto a bill while the Legislature is meeting. This gives lawmakers a chance to try and override the veto.

After the session: If the Legislature has already gone home, the Governor gets 20 days to veto the bill.

It's a bit unclear whether lawmakers can override a veto from a regular session if they come back for a special session later. Some past governors and legal reports have said no, but it's still a debated topic.