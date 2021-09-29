What’s next in search for Brian Laundrie?

Gabby Petito’s parents and stepparents came together Tuesday and spoke out for the first time since her remains were found in Wyoming.

They said they have complete faith that the FBI will solve the case. They, like many others, still want to know: Where is Brian Laundrie – the sole person of interest in her death?

The search for Brian has slowed down at Carlton Reserve, the 25,000-acre swamp that had been the focus for an entire week.

Laundrie’s attorney has since confirmed the family camped at Fort De Soto between Sept. 6-7. That’s after Brian returned from the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming – where Gabby’s remains were found – on Sept. 1, and before she was reported missing on Sept. 11.

The attorney said the Laundrie family left Fort De Soto together.

Brian’s family told North Port detectives they last heard from him on Sept. 14. The attorney said, the suggestion that his parents either know where Brian is or helped him get away is just wrong.

At this point, it’s still unclear how Gaby died. A coroner said her manner of death was homicide, but the exact cause has yet to be determined. Authorities out west are still in possession of her remains as the investigation is ongoing.

Gabby Petito memorial

North Port city officials are working on a permanent memorial for Gabby.

Just steps away from North Port City Hall and the police department, the community has gathered in the middle of the Center Front Green, where a giant tree sits. It has become a place to remember the 22-year-old.

"The gentleman who donated the tree wanted it to be the celebration. We light it every year for the holidays. Little did we know that it would be a gathering place for a memorial," North Port Mayor Jill Luke explained to FOX 13.

RELATED: North Port mayor hopes city remembered for community, compassion amid Gabby Petito case

The memorial for Gabby grows every day. Mayor Luke said people from all across the state and the country have stopped to visit.

"They identify and come," she said. "Some simply didn’t know her, but their heart is broken over the pain they see from the tragedy, but there are others that have come and reflected over their own journey in life and have been receiving healing. I know of one young lady who was just torn at the tree and crying, she went home and told her family about an incident where she was assaulted. She had kept it silent for years."

The city is working on plans for a bench to be placed near the tree as a way to honor Gabby.

‘Let it be’: Gabby's family show unity

During their Tuesday press conference, Gabby's parents and stepparents revealed their matching tattoos. All got it on their right forearms.

"These were tattoos that Gabby designed herself," Petito’s stepfather Jim Schmidt said. "She was an artist."

The tattoos read "Let It Be" in what appears to be cursive writing.

The family also implored the public and news media to put the same energy into helping find other missing people as they did with Gabby. Joseph Petito thanked the news media and social media for spotlighting his daughter’s disappearance, but he said all missing persons deserved the same attention.

"I want to ask everyone to help all the people that are missing and need help. It’s on all of you, everyone that’s in this room to do that," he said, pointing to reporters and cameras in front of him. "And if you don’t do that for other people that are missing, that’s a shame, because it’s not just Gabby that deserves it."

Gabby's memorial service was held Sunday. The family used an empty urn.

For a week, dozens of officers combed through the swampy Carlton Preserve near the family’s North Port home – the location where the family retrieved Brian’s car. But despite a reward and even the involvement of reality TV star Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman, there’s been no sign of Brian.

"The Laundries did not help us find Gabby, they sure are not going to help us find Brian," attorney Richard Stafford said. "For Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency."

Anyone with information regarding Gabby's disappearance or Brian's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

MORE COVERAGE: