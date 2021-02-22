Where to get free water, meals in Austin area on Monday, Feb. 22

Local officials, businesses, and other organizations are providing water, hot meals, and support for people seeking help after last week's winter storm. Many nonprofit organizations are also asking for donations so they can help people experiencing homelessness or those who are in need of support.

Here's a list of resources being offered on Monday, February 22:

WATER

The City of Leander has opened its bottled water distribution site at Leander High School. Vehicles should enter from Lakeline Blvd just south of Osage Dr (see map below). One case per vehicle. Supply for 750 vehicles total. Site is open until all supply is gone.

Del Valle High School - 5201 Ross Road (10 a.m. to 5 p.m) ESD 6/lakeway/Bee Cave - 1941 Lohmans Crossing ESD 9/ESD 10 - 9300 FM2244 Manor ISD Athletic Complex/ESD 12 - 14832 FM 973, Manor Circuit of the Americas - 9201 Circut of the Americas (3 p.m. to 7 p.m., food also available)

City of Georgetown has water available to those who need it. Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell asks people to drop by the Williamson County Jail parking lot to pick up water.

FOOD

The Austin Latino Coalition along with State Rep. Gina Hinjosa are offering free hot meals at St. Elmo Elementary at 600 W. St. Elmo from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. There will be meal boxes, tacos, cases of water, and household/personal hygiene supplies as well.

Veracruz is offering 500 free tacos to those in need thanks to money raised from local roller derby team Free Radicals. They'll be distributing them at Sims Elementary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

