Where to recycle Christmas trees, holiday wrapping in Central Texas

Residents in Central Texas are being asked to recycle Christmas trees, gift wrap, and boxes after the holidays to help reduce material that goes into landfills.

Here's a look at where you can recycle.

Travis County

Travis County is providing free Christmas tree recycling drop-off locations for Travis County residents, beginning Saturday, December 26, 2020, through Sunday, January 10, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The locations are:

West Service Center

4501 FM 620

Austin, TX 78732

Advertisement

Del Valle Adult Softball Complex

3614 FM 973, Del Valle, TX 78617

Collection Center

2625 Woodall Dr. Leander, TX 78613

East Service Center

6011 Blue Bluff Austin, TX 78724

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Officials say there are tree disposal requirements which include:

Only natural trees are accepted (no plastic/artificial trees)

Remove all ornaments, decorations, lights, and tree stands

Remove all nails, staples, and metal

Trees sprayed with flocking, or artificial snow are not accepted

Do not place the tree in a "tree bag" or any plastic bag

Trees taller than 6 ft. must be cut in half

Click here for a map of Travis County tree drop-off locations, or visit the City of Austin’s Tree Recycling webpage for a list of drop-off locations in the region.

The City of Austin curbside customers can recycle their trees by leaving them at the curb on their composting or yard trimmings collection day. All other Austin residents can drop trees off at Zilker Park. For more information on Zilker Park drop-off, additional alternative drop-offs, and volunteer opportunities you can go here.

You can also recycle holiday lights that no longer work at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center located at 2514 Business Center Dr. Holiday packaging, such as Styrofoam and cardboard, is also accepted. For more information, visit https://www.austintexas.gov/dropoff.

RELATED: City of Austin offering Christmas trees a "second life" through recycling

Georgetown

In Georgetown, residents can recycle their trees a number of ways and they are reminded to remove the tree stand, any garland, ornaments, and lights before recycling a tree. Artificial trees can not be recycled.

Texas Disposal Systems customers in the city limits of Georgetown can put Christmas trees on the curb for collection on your regular yard trimmings pickup day. Trees seven feet in length or less can be placed at the curb uncut. Longer trees should be cut into sections. Artificial trees are not accepted.

Christmas trees will be accepted at the City of Georgetown Transfer Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive, from Dec. 26-Jan. 31 at no charge. Normal fees apply to other items. Recycled Christmas trees are turned into mulch, which is available year-round, free-of-charge to city residents.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Residents can also recycle cardboard boxes and wrapping paper.

If they won’t fit in your recycling cart, you can put wrapping paper and boxes in a larger box and set it next to your recycling cart. Ribbons and bows are not recyclable.

Cellophane wrap and plastic bags are recyclable if they are placed in a yellow bag-the-bag, tied, and placed inside the recycling cart. Bag-the-bag recycling bags are available for pick up at:

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Sun City Social Center monitors desk, 2 Texas Drive

Transfer Station, 250 W.L. Walden Road.

Officials remind residents that extra plastic bags next to trash carts are not permitted without a bag tag. Go to recycle.georgetown.org for a complete list of recyclables.

The City of Georgetown also offers holiday string light recycling through January 31 at three drop-off locations. You can get the details here.