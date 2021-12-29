Williamson County building new road that will lead to Samsung site

Williamson County has announced the addition of a new county road to be built near the Samsung site in Taylor, Texas.

The new road will serve as a straighter connection between FM 3349 and FM 973, which is close to the proposed location for the $17 billion Samsung chip fabrication facility.

This project is expected to cost approximately $22 million, with Samsung funding $2.9 million.

"The new county road, with wider lanes and shoulders, will provide improved safety and mobility for all our citizens traveling in the eastern part of our county," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. "With improvements including growing from two lanes to four lanes and eliminating blind turns by straightening the road, we anticipate this new road will be an important connection between FM 3349 and FM 973."

The road will be maintained by Williamson County and is expected to be constructed and open for traffic within three years.

To learn more about this project, visit wilco.org.

