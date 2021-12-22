WCRAS adoption holiday hours, services center closure

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter will be closing its Services Center until Jan. 2 due to a staffing shortage and a COVID-19 exposure.

The Services Center will be closed to all lost animals brought in by the public and all owner surrenders during that time.

If Williamson County residents find a lost animal during this period, the shelter is recommending them to reach out to neighbors and post the lost animal on social media first. More resources on what do to if you find a lost animal can be found here: http://pets.wilco.org/Lost-Found/Found-Pet-Resources . If the lost dog or cat's home is cannot be found, and the animal cannot be kept safely in the finder's home or a neighbor's home, reaching out to the local Animal Control agency is recommended.

The shelter's Adoption Center will remain for fostering, adoptions and reclaiming lost dogs or cats daily from noon to 6 p.m., with the exception of its holiday schedule. To schedule a priority service appointment, email adoption@wilco.org . The Adoption Center will be open for walk-ins, but wait times may be longer due to the staffing shortages. Community help and patience during this unprecedented time is extremely encouraged.

Holiday Schedule for the Adoption Center

December 24: 12:00pm – 4:00pm

December 25: closed

December 31: 12:00 – 4:00pm

January 1: closed

If you are interested in becoming a member of our lifesaving team, apply for one of our open positions at https://www.wilco.org/jobs . If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at the shelter, please follow the steps on this page http://pets.wilco.org/How-to-Help .

