WilCo land purchase for new justice center met with jail relocation opposition

The Brief WilCo commissioners have moved forward with the purchase of a new justice complex Residents who live in Southeast Georgetown are upset about how the county may redevelop the area The next step in this fight involves the City of Georgetown. The land has to go through a rezoning



Williamson County Commissioners moved forward with the purchase of more than 200 acres for a new justice complex.

The site, on the southeast side of Georgetown, may include the construction of a new jail which nearby residents oppose.

What they're saying:

Not in my backyard. That was the message from those who crowded into Tuesday's Williamson County Commissioners meeting.

Residents who live in Southeast Georgetown are upset about how the county may redevelop 255 acres near the intersection of SE Interloop and Sam Houston Ave. The plan is to build a new justice center complex.

Kira Estrada, moved to the area in January and joined several of her new neighbors at the historic courthouse. They don't want a new jail to be part of the new justice center project.

"I feel empowered by the number of people who have shown up these three weeks and who are now present in the room today, and I hope, as a government of the people, the commissioners will look at the presence and see that the people are concerned with this proposal and look at it and consider other locations," said Estrada.

The site was selected because several county buildings are already located along the SE Inner Loop, which includes the new administration building. But there are also two schools nearby.

The vote to purchase the site for $75 million was unanimous. Money will come from a $150 million bond, which will also be used to buy right of way and expand juvenile services. The bond issues will not trigger a property tax hike, according to county officials. Funding for construction will be addressed later and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles also seemed to indicate discussions will continue.

"I am absolutely for listening, understanding, and also when we have an answer, give you the answer, and I don't think we’ve done that very well," said Boles.

Building a new jail at another location could be a compromise. But that idea was met with caution, rather than optimism.

"I still feel like the community has a vested interest in just a better location for this, so I don't understand why you'd go ahead and purchase land if you don't have clear intentions to do something with it," said Georgetown resident Bradley Martin.

A few people spoke in favor of the project, saying it signals the county’s commitment to law enforcement. But the idea of putting the jail away from residential areas is something Matt Dowling supports.

"A compromise would be fantastic, and that would be the government working with the people, which is what we want to see. And hopefully we will get that," said Dowling.

Dig deeper:

The Williamson County Jail is currently next to the existing Justice Center. Keeping it that way, reduces inmate transportation costs.

"There are hard decisions that we have to make, and this ranks right up there with one of the hardest ones," said county commissioner Cynthia Long.

The amount of money being spent on the land was also questioned. Commissioners said the current assessment is based on the land being listed for agricultural use. Market value for commercial property is higher, but James Hedrick, who is one of the neighborhood opposition organizers, thinks the purchase price was still too high.

"The idea that they are compromising I don't believe they are going to. So, from our perspective, their whole selection process was flawed, slanted in favor of the County’s convenience over the safety of our kids, who are going to be just down the road, 1700 students near a jail with a daily release, and that's not OK," said Headrick.

What's next:

The next step in this fight involves the City of Georgetown. The land has to go through a rezoning.

Residents say they plan to ask city officials to block the jail portion of the county project.