Ken Paxton, John Cornyn clash in first public comments since Trump’s Texas Senate endorsement

The Brief Donald Trump has endorsed Ken Paxton in the Texas Republican Senate runoff, praising him as a loyal warrior for the MAGA movement. Senator John Cornyn countered that Paxton’s deep legal controversies make him unelectable and threaten the GOP's hold on the seat against Democrat James Talarico. It remains to be seen how heavily Trump's endorsement will sway Texas voters as the candidates clash over party loyalty versus governing experience.



President Donald Trump's endorsement of Ken Paxton for the Republican Senate runoff immediately intensified the battle on Tuesday, with Paxton casting the backing as a reward for his loyalty to Trump.

Trump's endorsement of Paxton shakes up Senate runoff

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Sen. John Cornyn immediately responded on social media, warning Republicans that Paxton could jeopardize the GOP's hold on the Texas Senate seat.

But in their first public comments since Trump announced the endorsement, the two candidates offered sharply different visions for the future of the Republican Party in Texas.

Paxton's loyalty to President Trump

(2nd L-R) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (C), Texas Solicitor General Judd E. Stone and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt walk out of the U.S. Supreme Court after arguments in their case about Title 42 on April 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pax Expand

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Paxton, appearing Tuesday on Fox News with Will Cain, said Trump backed him because he consistently stood by the president during political and legal battles.

Trump announced the endorsement Tuesday in a Truth Social post, praising Paxton as a "true MAGA warrior" while criticizing Cornyn for not supporting him during key moments in recent years.

"He thinks I’m the best candidate and that I will actually help him get some of these things done," Paxton said, referring to Trump’s legislative priorities and the SAVE Act.

Paxton amplified the criticism on Cornyn's "loyalty" to Trump during the interview, accusing Cornyn of only recently aligning himself with Trump politically.

Paxton said Trump called him Tuesday morning before publicly announcing the endorsement.

"He just said, ‘I think you’re going to like what I’m doing today,’" Paxton said.

Paxton pointed to his support for Trump after the 2020 election and during the former president’s legal troubles as evidence of his loyalty.

"As soon as this race is over, he will not be a friend of Donald Trump," Paxton said. "When supposedly we thought Ron DeSantis was going to get it and Donald Trump was in legal trouble, I showed up."

John Cornyn warns of Paxton nomination

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) listens Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, former head of security at Twitter, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on data security at Twitter, on Capitol Hill, September 13, 2022 in Washingt Expand

The other side:

Cornyn, meanwhile, focused his response on electability and governing experience during remarks at an event hosted by Plains Cotton Growers in Lubbock. The senator acknowledged Trump’s endorsement would likely influence the race but said Texas voters would ultimately decide the runoff.

"We’re not giving up the fight," Cornyn said. "I know who gets to choose our senators, and it’s the people of Texas."

Cornyn repeatedly warned Republicans that nominating Paxton could put both the Senate seat and down-ballot GOP races at risk in November. Even going as far as calling Paxton "an albatross in down ballot races," arguing Democrats would focus heavily on Paxton’s impeachment and legal controversies during the general election campaign.

MAGA loyalty vs. governing record in Texas GOP Primary

Former US President Donald Trump holds MAGA hats for his supporters, as he arrives to speak at a rally.(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

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The senator also drew a contrast between his governing approach and what he described as political "performance artists."

"There’s a whole lot more to the job than doing that," Cornyn said.

During a question-and-answer session, Cornyn defended bipartisan cooperation in the Senate, saying compromise is necessary to pass legislation.

"The only way you get things done in the long run is to try to build consensus," Cornyn said.

What Ken Paxton vs. John Cornyn means

John Cornyn (left) and Ken Paxton (Getty Images)

What's next:

The competing appearances emphasize the divide in the runoff race. Paxton has centered his campaign on loyalty to Trump and alignment with the MAGA movement, while Cornyn has argued his experience and legislative record make him the stronger general election candidate.

The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in November.