Wild Spirit Wild Places fundraising event at 3TEN ACL Live

Wild Spirit Wild Places, the nonprofit established by Desert Door, is holding its second annual fundraiser "Hullabaloo 2" at 3TEN ACL Live.

The event is being held on August 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be emceed by FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum.

"Hullabaloo 2" will kick-off with a special screening of a short documentary film created by Saltbox Films that highlights individuals and organizations taking remarkable action in conservation and land stewardship.

There will also be passed bites from Lo Salvaje, the recently opened food truck at Desert Door, and of course handcrafted cocktails with Desert Door's signature Texas sotol.

The evening will end with a performance by San Antonio-based, Texas country and rockabilly group Two Tons of Steel.

Hullabaloo 2 will help bring conservation month to a close and wrap up the most recent conservation project conducted by the foundation, Pollinate Austin.

This year Desert Door and WSWP played an integral part in Austin being named a certified bee city by the Xerces Society. The nonprofit has worked to uphold this designation by planting pollinator gardens, hosting community seed swaps, and coordinating a series of "Wild Talks" featuring expert guest speakers to educate the public on the importance of pollinator conservation.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Wild Spirit Wild Places was established in 2021 and is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of wild lands across Texas and the U.S., through research, education, and conservation practices.