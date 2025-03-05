The Brief Wildfires continue to burn in Hays and Blanco Counties On March 4, there were two reported wildfires in Hays County. On March 5, another fire was reported Blanco County has one wildfire that is nearly contained



Wildfires continue to burn in Hays and Blanco Counties.

Officials caution the risk of new fires remains elevated, with the Hays County Judge issuing a burn ban late Wednesday.

Hays County wildfires

The backstory:

As of Wednesday, March 5, the Onion Creek Fire near Buda has burned an estimated 190 acres and is 80% contained.

A new fire started Wednesday afternoon west of Wimberley off Ranch Road 2325. So far, five acres have burned, and the fire is 95% contained.

In Blanco County, the Klett Fire has burned 101 acres and is 95% contained. It is off of US 290 west of Johnson City, and was also fueled by the wind.

So far, there is no word on the causes of these fires.

What they're saying:

After a scary few hours for residents in part of Hays County, the Texas A&M Forest reported Wednesday that they've made major progress in getting the Onion Creek Fire under control.

"The crews worked late into the night. They continued conception of the fire line, and right now we are engaging in heavy mop up," said Laura Stevens, a public information officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "We're making sure active flames are extinguished."

The fire started early Tuesday evening in the Ruby Ranch area off FM 967, with Hays County evacuating residents and businesses in the area.

"We got a few texts saying that we needed to evacuate, so we went ahead and booked our guest some hotel rooms nearby and got then evacuated off the property," said Brad Burkart, general manager of the nearby Sage Hill Inn & Spa.

Dozens of firefighters responded, with Travis County STAR Flight battling the flames from above, and Austin Fire Department wildfire crews called in as well. The weather did not help matters.

"One of the challenges with this fire is the windy conditions," said Stevens. "And then also it is rocky hilly terrain."

About 150 acres were burned, but no structures were damaged and no one was hurt. Those evacuated were given the all-clear to return. The remaining flames Wednesday were in a wooded area on a property belonging to Austin Water.

"We are not expecting it to go beyond that footprint right now," said Stevens.

Were there fires in Austin?

What they're saying:

"Well, certainly the same weather that they're having, we're having," said Lt. Chris Dibrell, the Fire Adapted Communities coordinator for the Austin Fire Department's Wildfire Division.

While Austin has avoided any major fires so far, AFD has been very busy—with 25 brush fire calls through Tuesday night.

In fact, they've been bringing brush trucks to regular calls, just in case, and urge residents to do their part.

"If you're grilling, dispose of the ashes. If you're smoking, be sure you discard your smoking materials appropriately," said Dibrell.

Why you should care:

Austinites can get a Structure Ignition Zone Evaluation to help keep your home safe from wildfires.

"We will come. We will schedule a meeting, meet you at the front door of your house. Walk around the outside of your home with you, and give you pointers and advice on how you can protect your home from embers," said Dibrell.

Central Texans can sign up for alerts, so you know if a fire is close by, by clicking here.

It's also a good idea to have a bag ready to go with essentials like food and clothing, in case you get evacuated.