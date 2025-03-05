Active wildfire in Wimberley; emergency services responding

The Brief Hays County Emergency Services is responding to an active wildfire in Wimberley. The wildfire is in the area of Longhorn Trail in NW Wimberley.



Hays County Emergency Services is responding to an active wildfire in Wimberley.

What we know:

HCOEM says the wildfire is in the area of Longhorn Trail in northwest Wimberley.

What you can do:

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

If necessary, evacuation notices will be sent through Warn Central Texas.

Hays County wildfires

Big picture view:

This is the second wildfire in Hays County in the past 24 hours.

The Onion Creek Fire has burned an estimated 150 acres and is about 75% contained as of 11:23 a.m. March 5, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.