Expand / Collapse search

Active wildfire in Wimberley; emergency services responding

By
Published  March 5, 2025 1:47pm CST
Wildfires
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Hays County Emergency Services is responding to an active wildfire in Wimberley.
    • The wildfire is in the area of Longhorn Trail in NW Wimberley.

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Hays County Emergency Services is responding to an active wildfire in Wimberley

What we know:

HCOEM says the wildfire is in the area of Longhorn Trail in northwest Wimberley.

What you can do:

Residents are asked to avoid the area. 

If necessary, evacuation notices will be sent through Warn Central Texas.

Hays County wildfires

Big picture view:

This is the second wildfire in Hays County in the past 24 hours. 

The Onion Creek Fire has burned an estimated 150 acres and is about 75% contained as of 11:23 a.m. March 5, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Source: Information in this report comes from Hays County Emergency Services and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

WildfiresWimberley