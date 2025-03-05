Active wildfire in Wimberley; emergency services responding
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Hays County Emergency Services is responding to an active wildfire in Wimberley.
What we know:
HCOEM says the wildfire is in the area of Longhorn Trail in northwest Wimberley.
What you can do:
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
If necessary, evacuation notices will be sent through Warn Central Texas.
Hays County wildfires
Big picture view:
This is the second wildfire in Hays County in the past 24 hours.
The Onion Creek Fire has burned an estimated 150 acres and is about 75% contained as of 11:23 a.m. March 5, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Hays County Emergency Services and the Texas A&M Forest Service.