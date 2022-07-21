William Chris Wine Company hosting virtual wine tasting & cooking demo

William Chris Wine Company is hosting a virtual wine tasting with owner Chris Brundrett and his wife Katharine Brundrett.

The event takes place on Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m. (CT) via Facebook and YouTube Live!

Participants will get the full wine tasting experience and be invited to cook an original recipe (sent by email once a package is purchased) by William Chris Wine Company's Culinary Director Chef Skip, alongside Chris and Katherine.

Additionally, participants will get to explore a variety of wines to pair one perfectly with the dish they've created.

You can now purchase the curated Sip with Skip pack on the William Chris Wine Company's website to participate in the virtual wine tasting which includes the following:

2021 Blanc du Bois - Austin County

2021 Rosato - Grower’s Project

2019 Grenache - Friesen Vineyard

2017 Merlot - Robert Clay Vineyards

The first 100 packs sold receive a complimentary bottle of 1836 Texas Olive Oil. Tickets are $145. You can add one bottle of wine and receive free shipping.



