Williamson County bond election open houses set for October

Williamson County residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming bond election and proposed projects next month.

Residents will be able to come and go during the events and review exhibits and ask questions of county staff. There will be no formal presentation.

Below is the schedule:

Tuesday Oct. 3 from 5-7 p.m.: Georgetown Annex, 100 Wilco Way, Georgetown Annex, 100 Wilco Way, Georgetown

Thursday Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m.: Williamson County Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, Williamson County Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, Taylor

Tuesday Oct. 10 from 5-7 p.m.: J.B. and Hallie Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd, J.B. and Hallie Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Thursday Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m.: Williamson County Cedar Park Annex, 350 Discovery Blvd., JP 2 Courtroom, Williamson County Cedar Park Annex, 350 Discovery Blvd., JP 2 Courtroom, Cedar Park

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Early voting runs Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Election information is available here.

Williamson County Bond 2023

On August 8 the Commissioners Court approved calling an election for two propositions in November.

Proposition A - $825 million

Prop A asks residents to decide on authorizing bonds for 38 road projects across all four precincts. Projects vary from right-of-way acquisitions to design to full construction.

Some of the proposed projects are also contributions to cities like Cedar Park, Georgetown and Round Rock for design and construction of new roads in their jurisdictions.

Proposition B - $59 million

Prop B asks residents to decide on authorizing bonds for parks and recreational improvements including trails.

The park bond measure includes a mixture of 14 proposed projects related to future parkland acquisition, facility development projects and several shared use path projects:

Brushy Creek Regional Trail connection between Fern Bluff MUD and City of Round Rock

Future parkland acquisition

Shared Use Path along Berry Creek between Berry Springs Park & Preserve and Georgetown’s Westside Park

Twin Lakes Park projects with YMCA to construct adventure course and expand parking

Williamson County Expo Center covered west arena, restrooms/showers, land acquisition to expand facilities

SUP between Lakeline Park and Twin Lakes Park connecting to BCRT with bridge over Bell Blvd

Gap funding for construction of SUP from Regional Park to Sam Bass Road and Berry Springs Improvements

Tax Impact

If approved, Williamson County estimates that the two bond propositions will not result in an increase in the county’s debt service tax rate of $.1339 per $100 of valuation.

However, due to increases in property values, property owners might see an increase in their tax bill. The average taxable value of homestead properties increased $42,709 which would result in an increase of approximately $4-5 per month on the debt service portion of the property tax bill, says the County.

For more on the 2023 bonds, click here.