Animals seized from Liberty Hill home now available for adoption

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) says the last of the 41 dogs and cats seized from a Liberty Hill home are now available for adoption. There are now 17 dogs and 2 cats available to be adopted after many of the dogs were reclaimed by their owners.

WCRAS says the animals were relinquished into its care after the end of the legal process. The animals were seized from a private residence involved in a possible animal cruelty situation on March 10.

The shelter says that thanks to the community adopting other dogs and fostering, it was able to make enough space in its kennels for the 41 animals over the last three weeks. However, the shelter says it needs the community to step up again and get the 17 dogs in this case adopted quickly due to the shelter being over capacity with medium to large dogs.

To help the dogs finds their forever homes, WCRAS is offering "Name Your Price" adoptions for all medium to large adult dogs and adult cats when an appointment is scheduled. Even at "Name Your Price", all adopted dogs and cats will receive all age-appropriate vaccinations and registered microchips, and they will be spayed or neutered.

The shelter is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop and is open from noon to 6 p.m.

You can get a look at all the animals up for adoption at the WCRAS website or email adoption@wilco.org to get started.

