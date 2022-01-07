Williamson County announces changes to Corridor I-2 study

Williamson County has announced it is making changes to the Corridor I-2 Planning and Right-of-Way (ROW) Preservation Study.

Williamson County is the third fastest-growing county in Texas, out of 254, according to The U.S. Census Bureau. The Corridor I-2 study is intended to address growth, safety, and mobility concerns in the northwest part of the county.

As of today, the study will still consider connections for travel between US 183 and SH 29, but with a narrower ROW footprint and updated alignments. Williamson County will also revisit existing safety improvements to CR 200 and CR 236 and identify opportunities to improve and connect existing roadways in the northwest region.

"This study is an important step taken by the County to proactively plan for the next two decades," according to a press release from the county. "There are more than 6,700 residential and commercial lots currently in development in the Liberty Hill area. This rapid growth requires proactive planning to keep pace with the influx of new residents and vehicles."

What is the Corridor I-2 Planning and ROW Preservation Study?

The Corridor I-2 Planning and ROW Preservation Study is part of the Williamson County Long-Range Transportation Plan, a conceptual plan that identifies future connections to ensure the county can maintain a high level of safety and mobility as growth occurs.

The plan is regularly updated based on current needs, population projections, and anticipated future mobility and safety needs, according to the county.

As part of the Corridor I-2 Planning and ROW Preservation Study, Williamson County began meeting with impacted property owners in October 2021 to listen and learn about their properties. Through these conversations, along with coordination with Burnet County officials, the county determined changes needed to be made.

"When planning for new roadways, it's important to listen to the property owners and to take into account the regional needs of the area," said Precinct Two Commissioner Cynthia Long. "After thorough conversations with the neighbors, discussions with Burnet County, and further technical analysis, we have adjusted the study to better address the current needs of northwest Williamson County as well as the current regional needs."

The Corridor I-2 Study is being funded through the voter-approved 2019 Road Bond. Funding for ROW acquisition and construction was not included in the bond and will need to be identified before future phases of the project can be implemented as growth dictates.

Click here for the most up-to-date information on the Corridor 1-2 Study.

