Williamson County attorneys to be sworn in as special prosecutors in Javier Ambler cases

Travis County District Attorney José Garza will swear in prosecutors from the Williamson County District Attorney's Office as special prosecutors in two open cases surrounding the death of Javier Ambler later this afternoon.

The Williamson County prosecutors will join the Travis County District Attorney's prosecution in the cases against former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and former general counsel for the Williamson County Attorney's Office Jason Nassour.

The prosecutors will be sworn in at the Travis County District Attorney's Office around 2:30 p.m. FOX 7 Austin will carry a live stream of the event on our website, news app, and Youtube page.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

In March of this year, a Travis County grand jury returned indictments against Nassour and Chody for the third-degree felony charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence for events surrounding the death of Javier Ambler.

The cases are currently pending in the 299th Judicial District Court.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS