Williamson County creates water hub, recruits local breweries

The parking lot across the street from the Williamson County Justice Center in Georgetown was turned into a water distribution hub Monday.

Trailers filled with nearly 10,000 gallons of water were brought in. The plan: to provide a centralized location for residents in surrounding rural towns. It gave them easier access to water.

"We are ready for our water to be on we’re ready we had to come just to the rec center just to get a shower and that was nice of them to let us take a shower here in Georgetown," said Jessie Ayala.

Deputies with the sheriff's office loaded up free 6 gallon packets. Throughout the day a steady flow of vehicles pulled in and out. Linda Hollie drove from Taylor.

"I say thank you my hat is off to you, may God continue to bless you as you help us in standing in the need," said Hollie.

Smaller water distribution sites were also set up in Liberty Hill, Thrall, Florence, and the Jonah community. Before all the pallets of water started to arrive several local businesses stored in to try to help out. Like Texas Beer Company in Taylor. Filling the gap with their tap.

The assembly line at the Texas Beer Company in Taylor was converted from suds to H2O. It’s estimated that since Wednesday 25,000 Cans of water rolled off the assembly line, according to vo- founder Megan Klein.

"Yeah it was kind of all hands on deck we were getting ready to brew so we had 1500 gallons of water on hand already so we kind of sprung into action," said Klein.

The county brought in more water. A can for a brand named after Taylor‘s famous cowboy Bill Pickett was used. 10,000 gallons of bulk water were also provided for those who drove up to the Taylor site. County Judge Bill Gravell said the crisis required a family approach. A common situation where even those in need provided help.

"I was in Florence the other night leaving fuel for generators for people in their personal residence and this young couple came up to me, Luke and Lucy, and they had homemade soup so it’s 20° outside we are eating homemade soup on the side of the road and that’s what family does during a crisis," said Gravell.

In the small community of Andice, a water distribution site that was set up Sunday was no longer necessary. Water service was restored, but at some homes, the water didn’t quite look right after coming straight from the faucet because of pressure issues.

To help address water quality concerns utility crews from Georgetown spent the day in Andice trying to boost the low water pressure. Judge Gravell said the county will continue to provide water to rural communities as long as there is a need.