Williamson County flooding: 2 RV parks evacuated

The Brief Flooding in Williamson County prompts evacuations Shady River and Good Water RV Parks have been asked to go to higher ground Temporary evacuation site is at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene



Flooding forces evacuations of two RV parks in Williamson County.

The backstory:

Williamson County Emergency Services has evacuated the Shady River and Good Water RV Parks.

A temporary evacuation site has been set up at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene at 4051 E. University Avenue in Georgetown.

What you can do:

Officials remind people to not drive through flooded roads or attempt to cross low water crossings.

Conditions can change quickly and just a small amount of moving water can carry a vehicle away. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.

If you do not need to be on the road, please stay put.

If you must travel, check current road conditions first at ATXFloods.com and sign up for emergency alerts at WarnCentralTexas.org.