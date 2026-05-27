Williamson County flooding: 2 RV parks evacuated
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Flooding forces evacuations of two RV parks in Williamson County.
The backstory:
Williamson County Emergency Services has evacuated the Shady River and Good Water RV Parks.
A temporary evacuation site has been set up at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene at 4051 E. University Avenue in Georgetown.
What you can do:
Officials remind people to not drive through flooded roads or attempt to cross low water crossings.
Conditions can change quickly and just a small amount of moving water can carry a vehicle away. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.
If you do not need to be on the road, please stay put.
If you must travel, check current road conditions first at ATXFloods.com and sign up for emergency alerts at WarnCentralTexas.org.
The Source: Information from Wiliamson County Emergency Services Facebook post.