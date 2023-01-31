Gov. Abbott to provide update on Texas' winter storm response
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Abbott will provide an update on the state's response to the severe winter weather conditions impacting Texas this week.
He's scheduled to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. from the State Operations Center and we will bring it to you live.
RELATED STORIES:
- Central Texas weather: Winter Storm Warning extended through Thursday as ice threat increases
- Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice
- Central Texas weather: School closures
- Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area
Check back for updates.