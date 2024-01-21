Jury scam threatens arrest for failure to appear: officials

A jury scam in Williamson County is prompting officials to warn residents.

Officials say people have been receiving calls from someone claiming to be a county official or law enforcement officer. The scammer says the victim has failed to appear for jury duty and is threatening arrest.

The scammer then instructs the victim to pay a certain amount of money or risk being arrested.

The Justice of the Peace courts and District Clerk's office say this is not a practice used in Williamson County for jurors who do not appear for jury duty.

Anyone who wishes to file a report about receiving a scam call should contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300.