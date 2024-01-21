Jury scam threatens arrest for failure to appear: officials
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A jury scam in Williamson County is prompting officials to warn residents.
Officials say people have been receiving calls from someone claiming to be a county official or law enforcement officer. The scammer says the victim has failed to appear for jury duty and is threatening arrest.
The scammer then instructs the victim to pay a certain amount of money or risk being arrested.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- Rachel Cooke missing for 22 years: Where her case stands
- Texas prosecutor convenes grand jury to investigate Uvalde shooting, multiple media report
- Police look for '3 stooges' caught on video slipping and falling during armed robbery
The Justice of the Peace courts and District Clerk's office say this is not a practice used in Williamson County for jurors who do not appear for jury duty.
Anyone who wishes to file a report about receiving a scam call should contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300.