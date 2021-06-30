Williamson County leaders break ground on Southeast Loop segment 1

Williamson County leaders broke ground Wednesday on the first segment of the Southeast Loop.

Segment 1 goes from CR 138 at SH 130 to CR 137. Construction will begin in July and is projected to last approximately 18 months, says the county.

Leaders in attendance at the groundbreaking were Rudy Metayer and Mike Heath with the Pflugerville City Council, Mandi Villarreal Salvo and Peter Gordon with the Hutto City Council, Hutto Mayor Mike Snyder, Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell, Hutto Fire Rescue Chief Scott Kerwood and Williamson County Pct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles.

Pictured from left are Mike Heath, Pflugerville City Council; Chris Kelarek, design project designer with RTG; Chief Scott Kerwood, Hutto Fire Rescue; Bob Stanley, James Construction; Rudy Metayer, Pflugerville City Council; Mayor Mike Snyder, City o (Williamson County) Expand

Chris Kelarek, design project designer with RTG, Richard Ridings with HNTB, and Bob Stanley with James Construction were also in attendance.

Segment 1 includes constructing a new roadway with one lane in each direction and a center turn lane from CR 138 at Dana Drive to CR 137. The project also includes widening the existing CR 138 pavement to add a dedicated right-turn lane from westbound CR 138 to northbound SH 130 and resurfacing and restriping the pavement in front of the Lakeside Estates neighborhood.

The county says this is the first of three segments of the Southeast Loop to begin construction. The road eventually will connect to Highway 79 at FM 3349, bringing relief to traffic on Highway 79 in this fast-growing area of Williamson County. The County saw a population increase of nearly 40 percent in the last decade and is currently the ninth fastest-growing large county nationwide.

The project was designed by RTG, and the contractor is James Construction. The construction cost is $11,526,789 and is funded through the voter-approved 2019 Road Bond. The anticipated completion date is late 2022.

More information on this project is available online.

