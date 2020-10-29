Williamson County pushing free flu shot campaign during pandemic

As we enter flu season, health authorities are pushing for people to get their flu shots especially as COVID-19 still looms in the area. Williamson County is offering free options for people.

“We’re doing free flu shots, we already started this week and last week we did a couple for uninsured people. We wanted to make sure the uninsured population is covered,” said Karina Martinez, the Williamson County Cities Health District director of clinical services.

Williamson County is focused on preventing the flu by offering free shots, and so far this week they’ve already given out 500.

“It’s going to be for 6 months and up and it’s going to be drive-through. There is a sign up that way we can control who comes and what time they come through,” said Martinez.

The reason the county is pushing so hard for people to get the vaccine is that COVID-19 is still a big issue. There is the potential the hospital system will be dealing with the two viruses which both share similar symptoms.

“That’s our biggest concern and that’s why we want people to get a flu shot to protect them. If they are getting sick and they got the flu shot we know that it rules out that. COVID is the other thing we are worried about,” said Martinez.

While the demand is high right now for the shots, the health district said there is not a shortage. “Right now we do have enough to go around so obviously while supplies last, we are doing the best we can,” said Martinez.

When it comes to flu prevention, it's awfully similar to what has been doing to battle COVID-19. "Biggest is masks that's the biggest thing like with COVID. Washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, keep that 6 feet of distance just everything we've been saying for COVID will also help with the flu," said Martinez.

The county will continue giving out free flu shots next week. Residents can register online on their website.

The health district even plans to track flu cases within the county there.

