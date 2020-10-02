Williamson County sees record number of requests for mail-in ballots

Some counties are saying the governor’s recent order on ballot drop off locations has no effect on them.

Williamson County says it’s business as usual as they receive the highest number of mail-in ballot requests ever.

“We’ve seen more then we’ve ever seen for an election in the past. 27,000 applications for ballot by mail the next one to that level was the 2018 election with 12,600 so well over a 200% increase and it’s still climbing,” said Chris Davis the Williamson County election administrator.

Davis said they have already shipped the first batch of ballots to voters. “We only have the one office at 309 Southeast Inner Loop so that part of the proclamation has no effect on us,” said Davis about the governor’s recent order for counties to only have one drop off location for these ballots.

While Williamson County is business as usual, voters there understand the concerns for those in bigger counties like Travis which were impacted. “Not everybody has been working and not everybody has the gas or have somebody to go to the place so it’s going to be really hard,” said county resident Carmen Gonzalez.

Davis feels the high demand for mail-in ballots this time around is linked to COVID-19 concerns. “We are seeing more people age 65 and older request them given that when we look back at our records, some of the people voted in person up till now so given the susceptibility of that demographic those people are applying for ballot by mail for the first time,” said Davis.

If you receive a ballot by mail there are a few things to keep in mind while on your way to turn it in.

You'll need a valid ID and will have to sign a roster when you show up at the drop off location. The person turning in the ballot must be the voter themselves; a friend, relative, or another person cannot turn in your ballot for you.

Applications for mail-in ballots will be accepted until October 23rd.

