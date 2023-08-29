Williamson County Sheriff, union call for action on 'staffing crisis'

The Williamson County Sheriff and the Williamson County Deputies Association say something has to be done about the staffing crisis or they will have to call in state assistance.

Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason and Deputy Charles Duvall, the president of the Williamson County Deputies Association, are holding an emergency press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. to demand immediate action from the Commissioners Court.

They say they have been fighting an ongoing battle with the Commissioners Court to address the staffing shortage.

The City of Austin is also facing a staffing shortage in the Austin Police Department and called for state assistance, but suspended the partnership with Texas DPS in July saying, "This partnership was an innovative approach to address acute staffing shortages that were years in the making. However, any approach must be in sync with Austin values."

Texas DPS has continued to patrol Austin despite the partnership ending. After the City announced the suspension, Governor Abbott deployed 30 additional DPS troopers to Austin bringing the total number of troopers on patrol to 130.



