Leander police searching for driver involved in crash that killed two, hospitalized four

Leander police are searching for a driver involved in a crash on Saturday that killed two people and hospitalized four others.

On Saturday, Aug. 26 at around 11:30 a.m., Leander police responded to a reported injury accident at the intersection of Hero Way and 183A Toll Road Frontage Road.

The primary vehicles involved in the crash were a silver SUV and a tan SUV pulling a trailer.

The driver and front seat passenger of the silver SUV were found dead at the scene; the driver of the tan SUV fled the scene on foot, going southbound on the 183A Toll Road.

Police are searching for the at-large driver, though they say he is not a threat to the public.

One adult female and one adult male were transported to St. David's Round Rock, and two others were taken to Dell Children's Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.