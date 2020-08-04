Williamson County tax offices to close next week for staff training

Williamson County will be closed its tax offices for staff training next week.

The offices will be closed from August 11-13 on a rotating schedule, meaning while one office is closed, other locations will be open during regular business hours.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The office closure schedule is:

Tuesday, August 11: Round Rock Tax Office on E. Old Settlers Boulevard

Wednesday, August 12: Georgetown Tax Office on S. Main Street.

Thursday, August 13: Cedar Park Tax Office on Discovery Boulevard and Taylor Tax Office on Vance Street

The offices are open on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

For information on property taxes or motor vehicle transactions, click here.