Body found in eastern Williamson County could be missing Austin man

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the body found in eastern Williamson County could be Mark Yarbrough. Yarbrough, 63, was last seen on CR 327, near CR 161, around 5 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

The body was found around 10 30 a.m. on Monday, August 3.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody says that the body was located near CR 328 in Granger and that the description does match that of missing Austin man Mark Yarbrough but that the exact identity has not been confirmed.

The death is being considered suspicious, according to WCSO.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Because of this, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who spoke to Mark Yarbrough prior to his disappearance to contact them at 512-943-1313.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Initially, deputies believed that 63-year-old Mark Yarbrough may have become disoriented while traveling in a rural area of Williamson County and were concerned for his safety.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP