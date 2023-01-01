Williamson County elected officials sworn in for new terms

The Williamson County courtroom was filled with elected officials' friends and family as they were being sworn into office on January 1st.

"Every one of these officials today will be taken today is extremely important today an oath that is to preserve, protect and defend our constitution of the United States," says Judge Edna Staudt.

The officials sworn in on Sunday were Bill Gravell, Jr., County Judge; Scott Heselmeyer, County Treasurer; Brandy Hallford, County Court-at-Law No. 1; Laura Barker, County Court-at-Law No. 2; Doug Arnold, County Court-at-Law No. 3; John McMaster, County Court-at-Law No. 4; Nancy Rister, County Clerk; Lisa David, District Clerk; Cynthia Long, Pct 2 Commissioner; Russ Boles, Pct 4 Commissioner; KT Musselman, Pct 1 Justice of the Peace; Angela Williams, Pct 2 Justice of the Peace; Evelyn McLean, Pct 3 Justice of the Peace; Rhonda Redden, Pct 4 Justice of the Peace; Matthew Lindemann, Pct 3 Constable; Stacey Mathews, 277th District Court; and Sarah Bruchmiller, 368th District Court.

The elected officials made sure to thank those who have supported them during the elections and while they were in office.

"Over this last year none of this would have been possible, this is a team effort I always talk about team efforts it doesn't just take one person, I may be one person standing here but I did not get here by myself. It took a team effort, so I thank y'all all," said Judge Williams.

It was a fun and exciting day for the elected officials as their families took part of the swearing-in ceremony.

Judge John McMaster shares his gratitude to those who have supported him as he enters his 6th term in office.

"This is my 6th term I have had fun it's a hard job it really is but it's been the best job in the world I just really appreciate it you are letting me do it," says Judge McMaster.