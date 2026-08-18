Williamson County under immediate burn ban due to drought conditions

The Brief Williamson County under burn ban due to drought conditions Burn ban went into effect at 11:05 a.m. Violations are Class C misdemeanors punishable by a fine up to $500



Williamson County is now under an immediate burn ban due to increased drought conditions.

What they're saying:

The countywide burn ban went into effect at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 18.

Under the ban, no one can burn combustible materials outdoors unless the fire is contained inside an enclosure preventing flames and sparks from escaping.

That ban includes burning household yard waste and vegetation.

Violations are considered Class C misdemeanors punishable by a fine of up to $500.

What's next:

The ban will remain in effect for 90 days but could be lifted if conditions improve.