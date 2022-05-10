Williamson County earns national achievement award

Williamson County, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 was recognized with the 2022 National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Award.

This award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo recognized the "What Every Teen Should Know About Texas Law" program for a 2022 Achievement Award in the category of Criminal Justice and Public Safety. The program was started by Williamson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Judge Evelyn McLean in August 2021.

"What Every Teen Should Know About Texas law" is a free 8-week program offered to high school juniors and seniors in preparation for adulthood. The program was developed for two main reasons:

First, to help teens learn about some of the laws that affect them the most

Secondly, to consider the lasting consequences of their actions, both good and bad

The program gives students information about things they need to know but would not necessarily learn in high school such as entering into a lease agreement for their first apartment, purchasing a vehicle on their own, or how social media posts can haunt them for years to come.

"Our desire is to see young people succeed in life," said Judge McLean. "There are numerous topics that are vital to their success as they enter adulthood. These things are not traditionally taught in a formal education setting. Because of this, we created a curriculum program that will provide teens with the knowledge and encouragement they need. Winning this award was just an added bonus for those involved in putting together this program."