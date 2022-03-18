Williamson County to hold floodplain mapping study public meetings

Williamson County is hosting two public meetings for its Atlas 14 Floodplain Mapping Study.

The public meetings will be held at two separate locations on different dates to make it more accessible for residents to attend one of the meetings, says the county.

Residents can attend the meetings on:

Tuesday, March 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Annex, Room 226, in Georgetown

Wednesday, April 6 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the J.B. and Hallie Jester Annex Community Room in Round Rock

At the public meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the study, speak with team members and share anecdotal information about flooding on their property. Public meeting materials will also be available online starting March 29.

The county says severe flooding numerous times in the past have reinforced the importance of knowing where flood risks are located and where mitigation measures are needed.

The Atlas 14 Floodplain Mapping Study is being funded via the Texas Water Development Board and will update rainfall data throughout the county, map streams and waterways, and identify where flood risks are located.

