Georgetown to celebrate Earth Day with nature, recycling events in April

The City of Georgetown is celebrating Earth Day with events focused on nature and recycling all April long.

Family Nature Fest at Garey Park

Residents can head to Garey Park from 1-4 p.m. April 9 for Family Nature Fest. The annual event focuses on connecting families with nature through a variety of activities, demonstrations, and environmental education.

Activities include Story Walk, upcycled nature crafts, wild animal visitors, birding, an obstacle course, pony rides, a petting zoo, and more.

Garey Park entry fees are required, and some activities may include a fee. For more information, click here.

Earth Day recycling event

The City’s Public Works Department will host a recycling event for Earth Day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 16 at East View High School, 4490 E. University Ave.

During the event, residents will be able to drop off paper for shredding, tires, mattresses, and electronics, including televisions, microwaves, computers, and cell phones. Individuals are limited to three boxes or sacks of paper for shredding and up to four tires per carload. There is no limit on electronic items. Household hazardous waste items will not be accepted.

To participate, residents are asked to bring a donation for Friends of the Georgetown Animal Shelter, which helps support the needs of the Georgetown Animal Shelter. Items needed include:

squeegee poles and heads

muffin tins

stainless steel pet pails

pill pockets for dogs and cats

small dustpans

durable dog toys

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Love Our Earthy Georgetown

The Georgetown Public Library and Public Works Department host Love Our Earthy Georgetown from 10-11:30 a.m. April 22 at the library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Participants will learn about Georgetown’s natural features, including watersheds, rivers, caves and other karst features, and other earthy characteristics of the area.

Find more information and register here.

___

___

